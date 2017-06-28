502

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Owner of mansion with…

Owner of mansion with 80 neglected Great Danes: I’m innocent

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 12:30 pm 06/28/2017 12:30pm
Share

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (AP) — The owner of an eight-bedroom mansion in New Hampshire where more than 80 neglected Great Danes were seized insists she is innocent.

A lawyer for Christina Fay told The Associated Press on Wednesday that there is more to the case than they can talk about now and that his client “maintains her innocence.”

Earlier this month, police and animal welfare workers seized 84 neglected Great Danes and reported that animal feces was found throughout the mansion. Fay has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty. Police say she ran a business from home called De La Sang Monde Great Danes.

Two veterinarians brought in by The Humane Society of the United States said many of the animals have eye problems, skin conditions and viral infections contagious to other dogs.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Owner of mansion with…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News