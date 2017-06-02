Opening statements expected Monday in Minnesota cop’s trial

National News

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 7:36 pm 06/02/2017 07:36pm
St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez stands outside the Ramsey County Courthouse while waiting for a ride Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial of officer Yanez, charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Philando Castile during a traffic stop in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights last July. The shooting of the black motorist generated national attention when the aftermath was streamed live on Facebook. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Twenty-three potential jurors will move on to the next round of the selection process in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist.

Prosecutors say St. Anthony officer Jeronimo Yanez shot 32-year-old Philando Castile during a July traffic stop after Castile said he had a gun. Yanez is Latino. The aftermath was streamed live on Facebook.

Jury selection began Tuesday. The 16 men and seven women still in the pool will return to the Ramsey County courthouse on Monday, when defense attorneys and prosecutors will be allowed to strike eight altogether to get to a final panel of 12 jurors and three alternates. The pool includes two people of color.

Opening statements are expected Monday afternoon. Yanez’s attorneys have said he will likely testify.

