Opening statement expected in trial of Minnesota officer

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 1:03 am
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Opening statements are expected to begin Monday in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota officer who fatally shot a black motorist.

St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez is on trial in the death of 32-year-old Philando Castile. Prosecutors say Yanez shot Castile during a July traffic stop after Castile said he had a gun. Authorities later found Castile had a gun permit.

Prosecutors have said Yanez’s actions weren’t reasonable, while the defense has said Yanez feared for his life.

Castile’s girlfriend was in the car with her daughter and streamed the shooting’s aftermath live on Facebook.

Yanez’s trial began last week with jury selection. That’s expected to wrap up Monday morning, with opening statements and witness testimony expected Monday afternoon.

Yanez, who is Latino, plans to testify in his defense.

