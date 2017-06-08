500

National News

Ohio State officer awarded for stopping school attack

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 7:43 am 06/08/2017 07:43am
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The police officer who fatally shot the man responsible for a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University last year has received an award for his actions.

WBNS-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2si9HA7 ) OSU officer Alan Horujko has received the Steven Michael Smith Valor Award from the Ohio Tactical Officers Association. The award is named for a Columbus officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2016.

On its website, the association says the award is presented to those who “distinguish oneself or themselves through valorous actions.”

Horujko shot and killed Abdul Razak Ali Artan in November after the 18-year-old drove into a crowd outside a classroom building and attacked people with a knife. Horujko’s actions were cleared by a grand jury in May.

Thirteen people were injured in the attack.

Information from: WBNS-TV, http://www.10tv.com/

