Ohio city makes plans for North Korea-held student’s funeral

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 10:54 am 06/21/2017 10:54am
FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier speaks as he is presented to reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea. More than 15 months after he gave a staged confession in North Korea, he is with his Ohio family again. But whether he is even aware of that is uncertain. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File)

WYOMING, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio hometown of the 22-year-old college student detained for nearly a year and a half in North Korea before being sent home in a coma is making plans for his funeral.

Wyoming officials say the celebration of life for Otto Warmbier will be Thursday morning in the Wyoming High School auditorium. While the service is open to the public, news media will be kept outside the school and outside the cemetery afterward in designated areas. The family plans to release photos afterward.

The Hamilton County coroner is still trying to determine the manner and cause of his death Monday, less than a week after his return.

The University of Virginia student was accused of trying to steal a propaganda banner while visiting and was convicted of subversion.

