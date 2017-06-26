502

Officials: Father of missing California boy was flight risk

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 3:16 pm 06/26/2017 03:16pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say the father of a missing California boy had become a flight risk when he was arrested on a murder charge last week in Las Vegas.

Los Angeles County law enforcement officials told reporters Monday that 35-year-old Aramazd Andressian Sr. had changed his appearance and had been socializing in Las Vegas, conduct characterized as inconsistent with that of a grieving parent.

Sheriff’s Department homicide investigators would not release specific details of what led to the filing of the murder charge when the body of 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr. has not been found.

The last confirmed sighting of the boy was with his father at 1 a.m. April 21 as they left Disneyland.

The father’s attorney, Robert Nardoni, says his client is innocent.

