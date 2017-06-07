800

National News

Police: All clear at airport after report prompts search

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 11:51 am 06/07/2017 11:51am
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Law enforcement agents say nothing alarming was found after they conducted a search at Orlando International Airport in response to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

The Orlando Police Department tweeted Wednesday that no threat was found at the airport.

Airport officials say a suspicious vehicle was reported on the first level outside of the main terminal.

Airport officials say the vehicle was in a parking area not accessible to the general public and that canine officers had “alerted” on it.

The search came a week after a mentally-distressed man went to the Orlando airport with a fake gun in an attempt at what officials call “suicide by cop.” He was taken into custody and nobody was harmed.

