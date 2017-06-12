800

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Officers' disciplinary proceedings in…

Officers’ disciplinary proceedings in McDonald case delayed

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 8:59 pm 06/12/2017 08:59pm
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s police board is delaying disciplinary proceedings for four officers accused of filing false reports in the shooting of Laquan McDonald until after the trial of the officer charged in the black teenager’s death.

The officers have been suspended without pay since last summer when Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson moved to fire them. Johnson contends their version of what happened when officer Jason Van Dyke shot McDonald 16 times contradicts the dashboard camera video of the 2014 shooting.

Monday’s police board decision means the officers will start getting paid again. However, department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says Johnson doesn’t plan to let them return to street duty.

Attorneys for Van Dyke and the other officers requested the proceedings be delayed out of concern their statements could prejudice Van Dyke’s criminal case.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Officers' disciplinary proceedings in…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

2017 Tony Awards

See photos from red carpet arrivals to the show's biggest moments from the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News