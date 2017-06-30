501

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Off-duty police officer who…

Off-duty police officer who pinned teen placed on leave

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 8:12 pm 06/30/2017 08:12pm
Share

LANSING, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago police officer captured on video pinning an African-American teenager to ground and threatening him for trespassing has been placed on leave.

Lansing, Illinois, Mayor Patricia Eidam announced the move on Friday after meeting with the teen’s family. She also says the investigation into Saturday’s incident would be turned over to an outside governmental agency.

A highly-viewed Facebook video shows the officer, who was off-duty at the time, pinning the 15-year-old to the ground after he and a white minor, who recorded the video, refused his orders to stay on his property. The man is heard saying the teen is on his property and he could kill him.

Police say the white juvenile, who showed signs of being involved in a fight, had sat on the man’s porch. Both minors where leaving when the confrontation began. No charges have been filed.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Off-duty police officer who…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News