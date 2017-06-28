NYC study: More civilians use video in police complaints

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s independent police review board says civilians are increasingly using video evidence in complaints against New York Police Department officers.

The Wall Street Journal reports (http://on.wsj.com/2t06bIw ) that 794 of the 4,426 complaints closed by the Civilian Complaint Review Board in 2016 included some form of video evidence. In 2012, there were just 43 closed complaints with video evidence out of 4,268.

The review board says recordings help increase transparency when examining cases of alleged police misconduct.

The First Amendment protects civilian recording. But officers can legally stop people who are endangering themselves or someone else while recording or interfering with police activity.

The board is recommending training for officers on the subject.

The New York Police Department declined to comment on the study.

This story has been corrected to show that the linked material is from The Wall Street Journal, not The New York Times.

