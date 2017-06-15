1002

NY town says ‘nyet’ to Russian request for free beach passes

June 15, 2017
This photo taken Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Massapequa, N.Y, shows the entrance to Tobay Beach, one of four beaches owned by the Town of Oyster Bay. Town officials recently said they would no longer grant free beach passes to Russian diplomats who work at the United Nations. The town supervisor says the decision is unrelated to any issues involving the federal government. Joe Saladino says if residents have to pay to go to the beach, so should the Russians. (AP Photo/Frank Eltman)

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (AP) — A decadeslong “good neighbor” policy that granted dozens of free beach passes to Russian diplomats and their families has come to an end in one suburban New York town.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joe Saladino says if residents have to pay for access to the sand and sun, then so do the emissaries from Moscow.

Oyster Bay had granted dozens of free passes to diplomats who work at the United Nations for decades.

Some diplomats lived at an estate in Upper Brookville, which is a hamlet in the Long Island town. The Obama administration ordered it shut last December in response to alleged Russian hacking in the 2016 presidential election.

But Saladino says his decision is not related to any actions by the federal government. .

