National News

Home » Latest News » National News » NY officer dragged by…

NY officer dragged by car, critically injured; 2 in custody

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 7:27 am 06/04/2017 07:27am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a New York plainclothes police officer was critically injured when a driver he was questioning in a gunfire investigation took off, dragging the officer more than two city blocks.

A police spokesman said Officer Dalsh Veve fired his weapon as he was being dragged by the Honda Civic around midnight Saturday in Brooklyn and a 15-year-old male passenger was struck by the bullet.

Police spokesman Sgt. Lee Jones said the 35-year-old officer suffered serious head injuries and was hospitalized at Kings County Hospital. He said the teenager walked to a hospital, and police took two suspects into custody Sunday in connection with the officer’s shooting.

The sergeant said Veve has nine years on the police force.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » NY officer dragged by…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Best DC-area food and drink festivals

Love wine, beer or BBQ? Check out these fun festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News