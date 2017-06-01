National News

New Jersey Powerball winners use jackpot to help others

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 11:46 am
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey family has put their winnings from a $430 million Powerball lottery to help others in their hometown.

Pearlie Mae Smith and her seven adult children chose the cash option after winning the lottery a year ago. That came to $284 million. The Trenton family split their jackpot eight ways and each one contributed some of their winnings to help create the Smith Family Foundation

Family nephew Harold Smith, the program manager, tells NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2sdHqaZ ) the foundation was set up to invest in Trenton programs that will result in long-term improvements on many fronts, including education, neighborhood development and youth and families.

Family member Valerie Arthur says, “I could have gotten a yacht and never come back, but we just have a heart and mind to do this work.”

