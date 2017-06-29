502

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Nevada man wins freedom…

Nevada man wins freedom after 23 years with man’s confession

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 6:48 pm 06/29/2017 06:48pm
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada man who insisted for 23 years that he didn’t kill a fast-food restaurant manager in Las Vegas is being freed from prison after a California inmate confessed.

Officials said 42-year-old DeMarlo Berry is due for release Friday after a judge threw out his murder conviction in the 1994 slaying and his sentence of life in prison without parole.

One of Berry’s lawyers, John Wendland, says Berry never gave up on proving himself innocent.

Authorities say his break came with the confession of Steven Jackson, who is serving life without parole in California for a separate murder in 1996.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson says Berry’s case was reviewed under a program that looks at cases when new evidence comes to light.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Nevada man wins freedom…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News