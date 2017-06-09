800

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Naked Florida man damages…

Naked Florida man damages patrol car after fleeing crash

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 12:25 pm 06/09/2017 12:25pm
Share

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man got out of his car after a crash, stripped off his clothes, walked away from the scene and then damaged a door of the responding deputy’s patrol car.

Marion County Sheriff’s officials said in a statement that 18-year-old Andrew Humphries has been charged with one felony count of criminal mischief and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief after Wednesday night’s crash.

Dash cam video shows Humphries walking naked before the deputy stops him. When he tries to open the patrol car door, the deputy says, “That’s not normal,” then adds, “You are absolutely naked, my man. Another thing not normal.”

Humphries is also accused of ripping the door handle off another deputy’s vehicle.

Humphries remains in jail. Jail records don’t list an attorney for him.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Naked Florida man damages…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News