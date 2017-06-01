National News

Murder case dropped after man serves 25 years in prison

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 1:38 pm
DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors in Detroit have dropped all charges against a man whose murder conviction was thrown out last week after he served 25 years in prison.

An analysis of two bullets shows they don’t match the gun that was offered as the murder weapon at the 1992 trial. Desmond Ricks was exonerated after making a provocative claim that Detroit police framed him for the fatal shooting of a friend outside a restaurant.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says Ricks won’t face a second trial. The hearing lasted just minutes Thursday.

The 51-year-old let out a deep sigh and shook hands with lawyers and students from University of Michigan law school, who represented him in his effort to reopen the case.

Judge Richard Skutt says he hopes Ricks enjoys his “newfound freedom.”

