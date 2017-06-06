National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Mother, 2 young children…

Mother, 2 young children found fatally shot in burning home

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 9:00 am 06/06/2017 09:00am
Share

STRASBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania fire chief says a mother and her two young children have been found shot to death after their home was found burning under suspicious circumstances.

Authorities including the Lancaster County coroner did not immediately identify the victims.

Strasburg Fire Chief John Stoltzfus says the bodies were found apparently shot in a bedroom when firefighters went to the house around 3 a.m. Tuesday. A neighbor returning from work spotted the fire and called 911.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper James Spencer says investigators are on the scene investigating deaths he called “suspicious.” The fire chief says the blaze is also suspicious.

The children found dead are believed to be 10 or younger. A dog was also found dead.

Strasburg is a borough located about halfway between Philadelphia and Harrisburg.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Mother, 2 young children…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Razing blighted Baltimore

Hundreds of homes that have come to symbolize a deep social divide are torn down in Baltimore.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News