Montana woman mauled to death by dogs

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 7:50 pm 06/26/2017 07:50pm
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Montana woman suffered fatal injuries when she was mauled by two dogs over the weekend.

Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Monday that 65-year-old Melissa Barnes was doing yard work Saturday a residence west of Bozeman when she was attacked, first by a pit bull, followed by another dog. The breed of the second dog hasn’t been confirmed.

Barnes, who is an organ donor, was being kept on life support at a Billings hospital pending rabies tests on the dogs, which belonged to tenants on Barnes’ property. The dogs were not current on their vaccinations. Their owners voluntarily euthanized them.

Gootkin says the case is still under investigation and no charges have yet been filed.

