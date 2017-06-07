800

Mom sticks to claim that murder defendant killed ‘Baby Doe’

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 4:55 pm 06/07/2017 04:55pm
BOSTON (AP) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl known as “Baby Doe” after her body washed up on a Boston Harbor beach insisted she’s telling the truth during her final cross-examination in the murder trial of the man accused of killing the girl.

Defense attorney Jonathan Shapiro questioned Rachelle Bond again Wednesday in the trial of Michael McCarthy, her former boyfriend accused of killing Bella Bond in 2015.

Shapiro pointed out that Bond is testifying under a plea deal with prosecutors and suggested that may be influencing her testimony. But Bond held fast to her claim that she saw McCarthy beat Bella to death.

Bella was known for months only as “Baby Doe” as authorities struggled to identify her. A composite image of the girl was shared by millions on social media.

