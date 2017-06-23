502

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Mom on Facebook while…

Mom on Facebook while baby drowns in filling bathtub

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 7:37 pm 06/23/2017 07:37pm
Share

RENO, Texas (AP) — A 21-year-old North Texas woman is jailed on charges of injury to a child after authorities say she was messaging on Facebook rather than focusing on her 8-month-old daughter in a filling bathtub where the baby drowned.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports three other small children of Cheyenne Summer Stuckey are in the care of state child welfare officials after the death earlier this month of her daughter, Zayla Hernandez.

According to an arrest affidavit, Stuckey told a sheriff’s detective that while the baby was in the tub, she was on Facebook, messaging a neighbor who had accused her of stealing a package. The document also shows Stuckey used Facebook to discuss types of drug paraphernalia with someone else.

Stuckey is held on $50,000 bond in the Parker County jail.

___

Information from: Fort Worth Star-Telegram, http://www.star-telegram.com

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Mom on Facebook while…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News