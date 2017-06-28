502

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Mississippi man takes Confederate…

Mississippi man takes Confederate flag fight to high court

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 12:29 pm 06/28/2017 12:29pm
Share

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A black Mississippi citizen is taking his case against the Confederate-themed state flag to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Carlos Moore says lower courts incorrectly rejected his argument that the flag harms him by violating the Constitution’s equal-protection guarantee.

Mississippi is the last state with a flag featuring the Confederate battle emblem — a red field topped by a tilted blue cross dotted with 13 white stars. Critics say the symbol is racist. Supporters say it represents history.

Mississippi has used the flag since 1894, and voters kept it in 2001. Moore filed suit in 2016, calling the flag “state-sanctioned hate speech.”

A federal district judge dismissed Moore’s case, saying he lacked legal standing to sue because he failed to show the emblem caused an identifiable legal injury. An appeals court upheld that ruling.

___

Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter: http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus .

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Mississippi man takes Confederate…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News