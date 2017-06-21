502

National News

Michigan airport evacuated after police officer injured

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 10:56 am 06/21/2017 10:56am
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The airport in Flint, Michigan, was evacuated Wednesday morning after a police officer was critically injured, officials said.

Bishop International Airport posted on Facebook that the officer was hurt but offered no details about the incident. The post added that passengers were safe and were being told to check for flight delays or cancellations.

Ken Brown tells The Flint Journal he was dropping off his daughter at the airport and saw the officer bleeding from his neck. He says he saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.

“The cop was on his hands and knees bleeding from his neck,” Brown said. “I said they need to get him a towel.”

On Twitter, Michigan State Police say the officer is in critical condition.

Airport and police officials didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Flint is about 50 miles northwest of Detroit.

