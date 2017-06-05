National News

Manhattan doctor arrested in oxycodone prescription case

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — An 81-year-old Manhattan doctor has been arrested on charges that he illegally dispensed thousands of opioid prescriptions.

Martin Tesher has been charged in federal court in Brooklyn with writing more than 14,000 prescriptions for oxycodone from 2012 to 2017 from his family medical practice. Authorities say the prescriptions provided more than 2.2 million pills, a high number for a doctor not specializing in pain management.

Defense attorney Len Kamdang says people should not judge the case before they see the evidence.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Rohde says Tesher used his position as a doctor to foster opioid addiction rather than to heal.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says Tesher acted no differently than a multimillion-dollar heroin ring.

Tesher was released after a court appearance.

