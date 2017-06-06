Man with HIV charged with murder in infected partner’s death

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of not telling his girlfriend that he was HIV-positive has been charged with murder after the woman’s death, which was attributed to AIDS.

Ronald Murdock, of Toledo, also is charged with felonious assault. Lucas County court records listed no attorney for the jailed man ahead of his arraignment Tuesday.

The indictment alleges that Murdock had sexual contact with someone without disclosing that he had the virus that causes AIDS.

WTVG-TV reports that Murdock’s girlfriend, 51-year-old Kimberly Klempner, had AIDS and died in February.

Her son, Josh Klempner, says Murdock dated the woman for years without telling her that he had HIV and that he was married.

WTOL-TV reports that Murdock’s wife discovered the affair and then told Klempner about Murdock’s HIV status.