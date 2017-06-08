800

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Man investigated in death…

Man investigated in death of child points to his wife

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 12:27 pm 06/08/2017 12:27pm
Share
CORRECTS THAT QUATE HAS BEEN CHARGED. HE HAS NOT YET BEEN CHARGED - This Tuesday, June 6, 2017, photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Jason Quate, who was arrested Tuesday after his wife told police he had forced her into sex trafficking. She also accused Quate of killing their daughter and putting the body in the garage of a vacant home in Centreville, Ill. Police in Illinois found the body, but no charges have been filed in the girl’s death. Authorities believe the girl had been killed in 2013. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man under investigation after his wife told police he killed their 6-year-old daughter and hid the body in an Illinois garage directed suspicion at his wife in a jailhouse interview.

Officers found a child’s remains Tuesday in the garage behind a vacant home in Centreville, Illinois, after a woman in Las Vegas contacted police. Investigators believe the child was killed in Belleville, Illinois, in 2013.

The woman’s husband, Jason Quate, 34, is jailed in Las Vegas on suspicion of sex trafficking, a prostitution-related allegation and suspicion of child abuse. Formal charges have not been filed. No charges have been filed in Illinois, either, though a homicide investigation continues.

Quate’s wife contacted police late Monday from a woman’s shelter. She told officers Quate killed their then-6-year-old daughter years ago when they lived in Illinois. She also accused him of forcing her into prostitution, and abusing their other two daughters.

Quate declined an interview request on Thursday from The Associated Press. But in an interview with KSNV-TV in Las Vegas, he denied any wrongdoing. Quate said he believed that his wife had put the 6-year-old up for adoption.

“She said she found a family that was looking for a kid and they wanted to adopt her, and which was fine, because we were struggling really badly at the time with money and cash and trying to take care of three girls,” Quate told the TV station.

His wife’s involvement in prostitution was “her idea,” Quate said.

“She wanted to come out here and be a prostitute. She wanted to do all this. I’ve never harmed her and forced her to do this. I’ve begged her to get a regular job,” Quate said.

“Obviously, I’m the victim here,” he said.

Las Vegas police said the two surviving girls were kept inside virtually all the time and didn’t attend school.

The dead child was found in the detached garage of a dilapidated, boarded-up home in Centreville, an impoverished community just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis. An autopsy has not yet been conducted.

___

AP reporter Ken Ritter in Las Vegas contributed to this report.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Man investigated in death…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News