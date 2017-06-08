Man investigated in death of child points to his wife

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man under investigation after his wife told police he killed their 6-year-old daughter and hid the body in an Illinois garage directed suspicion at his wife in a jailhouse interview.

Officers found a child’s remains Tuesday in the garage behind a vacant home in Centreville, Illinois, after a woman in Las Vegas contacted police. Investigators believe the child was killed in Belleville, Illinois, in 2013.

The woman’s husband, Jason Quate, 34, is jailed in Las Vegas on suspicion of sex trafficking, a prostitution-related allegation and suspicion of child abuse. Formal charges have not been filed. No charges have been filed in Illinois, either, though a homicide investigation continues.

Quate’s wife contacted police late Monday from a woman’s shelter. She told officers Quate killed their then-6-year-old daughter years ago when they lived in Illinois. She also accused him of forcing her into prostitution, and abusing their other two daughters.

Quate declined an interview request on Thursday from The Associated Press. But in an interview with KSNV-TV in Las Vegas, he denied any wrongdoing. Quate said he believed that his wife had put the 6-year-old up for adoption.

“She said she found a family that was looking for a kid and they wanted to adopt her, and which was fine, because we were struggling really badly at the time with money and cash and trying to take care of three girls,” Quate told the TV station.

His wife’s involvement in prostitution was “her idea,” Quate said.

“She wanted to come out here and be a prostitute. She wanted to do all this. I’ve never harmed her and forced her to do this. I’ve begged her to get a regular job,” Quate said.

“Obviously, I’m the victim here,” he said.

Las Vegas police said the two surviving girls were kept inside virtually all the time and didn’t attend school.

The dead child was found in the detached garage of a dilapidated, boarded-up home in Centreville, an impoverished community just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis. An autopsy has not yet been conducted.

___

AP reporter Ken Ritter in Las Vegas contributed to this report.