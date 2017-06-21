502

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Man injured after being…

Man injured after being hit by 2 trains in Oregon

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 12:39 pm 06/21/2017 12:39pm
Share

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was hit by two trains in Portland, Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/2ttmb5s ) Portland Police Sgt. Chris Burley says the man was hit late Tuesday by an eastbound Union Pacific freight train and then hit by a westbound Amtrak train.

Burley says the man was taken to a hospital.

Authorities believe the man was trying to cross two sets of railroad tracks.

Burley says Union Pacific and Amtrak are investigating the crash.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Man injured after being…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

17 best affordable destinations in the USA

Whether you’re seeking relaxation or adventure, these cities promise both for a price that won’t break the bank.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News