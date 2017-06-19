502

National News

Man held without bond after shooting at Florida hospital

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 9:14 am 06/19/2017 09:14am
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A man has been charged after a nurse was shot and wounded at a Florida hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers took 38-year-old Jason Ronald Gignac of Summerfield to West Marion Community Hospital in Ocala on Saturday after finding him walking along a highway.

Authorities have said Gignac grabbed one trooper’s gun and fired, wounding a nurse in the leg. Three troopers also suffered minor injuries while struggling with Gignac.

Marion County jail records show Gignac was charged Sunday with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting a law enforcement officer with violence. He is being held without bond.

Gignac’s mother, Rachael Delannoy, told WFTV (http://at.wftv.com/2rvMWFf ) that her son has a drug problem and he had a fight with his girlfriend Saturday morning before leaving her house without shoes.

Information from: WFTV-TV, http://www.wftv.com/index.html

