Man dies after tractor-trailer hits bike in Delaware

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Authorities in Delaware say a 72-year-old man has died nearly two weeks after his bicycle was hit by a tractor-trailer.

Delaware State Police identified the man who died as Kenneth Tull of Delmar, Maryland. Police say he died Wednesday as a result of the June 15 crash.

Police say Tull was riding a road bike southbound on a road west of Millsboro when he failed to stop and yield at an intersection stop sign. Police say a man driving the tractor-trailer tried to stop and swerved left, but struck the bicyclist in the middle of the intersection.

Police say Tull, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike. Police have said impairment wasn’t a factor in the crash.