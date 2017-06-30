502

Man dies after tractor-trailer hits bike in Delaware

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 6:32 am 06/30/2017 06:32am
MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Authorities in Delaware say a 72-year-old man has died nearly two weeks after his bicycle was hit by a tractor-trailer.

Delaware State Police identified the man who died as Kenneth Tull of Delmar, Maryland. Police say he died Wednesday as a result of the June 15 crash.

Police say Tull was riding a road bike southbound on a road west of Millsboro when he failed to stop and yield at an intersection stop sign. Police say a man driving the tractor-trailer tried to stop and swerved left, but struck the bicyclist in the middle of the intersection.

Police say Tull, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike. Police have said impairment wasn’t a factor in the crash.

