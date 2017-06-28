502

Man convicted of killing roommate with steak knife over rent

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 9:35 am 06/28/2017 09:35am
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been convicted of fatally stabbing his roommate after the victim told him he had to move out because he wasn’t paying rent.

Essex County prosecutors say Edwin Andujar was convicted Tuesday of murder. Prosecutors say he stabbed Thomas Parent 12 times with a steak knife while Parent was in a wheelchair after returning from a rehabilitation center.

Andujar said the stabbing in August 2014 was in self-defense, but the jury rejected that claim.

He will be sentenced on Aug. 17. He faces 30 years to life in prison.

