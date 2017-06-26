502

Man convicted of 2nd-degree murder in killing of Baby Doe

June 26, 2017
BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been convicted of second-degree murder in the death of a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on the shores of a Boston Harbor island.

Michael McCarthy was charged in the 2015 killing of Bella Bond. A computer-generated image of the girl was shared by millions on social media after she was dubbed Baby Doe by authorities trying to determine her identity.

Her mother, Rachelle Bond, and her then-boyfriend, McCarthy, were arrested in September 2015 after Bond told a friend McCarthy had killed her daughter. Bond pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact for helping McCarthy dispose of Bella’s body.

McCarthy’s lawyer said Bond was the real killer. He called her a “monster” who made up a “web of lies” to blame McCarthy.

