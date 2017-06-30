501

Man charged with killing 5 people enters not-guilty pleas

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 1:53 pm 06/30/2017 01:53pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — A man charged with killing five people in Ohio has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the deaths of three of them, a mother and her two college-age daughters.

A judge ordered George Brinkman Jr. held without bond after he pleaded not guilty Friday in the deaths of 45-year-old Suzanne Taylor, 21-year-old Taylor Pifer and 18-year-old Kylie Pifer. Their bodies were found June 11 at their home in North Royalton, a Cleveland suburb.

Brinkman also was indicted on charges including aggravated burglary, kidnapping and offenses against a human corpse.

He also faces murder charges in Stark County in the deaths of 71-year-old Rogell Eugene John and 64-year-old Roberta Ray John.

Brinkman’s attorney, Thomas Conway, declined to comment Friday.

