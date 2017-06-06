National News

Man charged in death of Australian tourist in San Francisco

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 10:33 am 06/06/2017 10:33am
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Prosecutors say a Southern California man accused of killing an Australian tourist in a fight in San Francisco has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, assault and battery.

KCBS reports (http://cbsloc.al/2rQgzE3 ) 34-year-old David Murillo of Hesperia is set to be arraigned Tuesday on the charges related to the death of Matthew Bate of Australia’s Woolner Northern Territory.

Authorities say Bate got into an argument with two men that turned physical early Friday outside a hotel in the Russian Hill neighborhood. The 33-year-old Bate suffered severe head trauma. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Officers located and detained Murillo inside a nearby hotel and he was arrested. It was not immediately clear what happened to the other man.

Police say no weapons were involved. It was not immediately known if Murillo has an attorney.

___

Information from: KCBS-AM.

