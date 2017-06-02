National News

Man arrested in theft of Portland train victim’s ring

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 12:12 pm 06/02/2017 12:12pm
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have arrested a man accused of stealing a backpack and wedding ring from a victim of last week’s triple stabbing on a light-rail train in Portland.

Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson says the ring and backpack belonged to Ricky Best, a 53-year-old man who was killed while heading home from his job as a city employee. Simpson says the backpack contained personal items important to Best’s family.

Simpson says the suspect was seen on surveillance video leaving the train carrying the backpack in his right hand. The Portland Police Bureau tweeted news of the arrest Friday, but did not immediately release the man’s name.

Police say Jeremy Christian stabbed three men — two fatally — after going into a racist tirade on the train. He has yet to enter a plea on charges of aggravated murder and other crimes.

