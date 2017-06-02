National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Jury seated in South…

Jury seated in South Dakota ‘pink slime’ defamation trial

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 1:38 pm 06/02/2017 01:38pm
Share

ELK POINT, S.D. (AP) — A jury has been selected in a more than $1 billion defamation case over ABC news reports on a South Dakota meat producer’s lean, finely textured beef product, which critics have dubbed “pink slime.”

Opening statements are set for Monday. The Sioux City Journal (http://bit.ly/2s1Eykf ) reports that a panel of 12 jurors and four alternates was seated this week.

Dakota Dunes-based Beef Products Inc. sued ABC in 2012. The company says the television network’s coverage misled consumers into believing the product is unsafe. BPI says that led to plant closures and hundreds of layoffs.

ABC stands by its reporting. It says in court documents that it accurately presented views and information from “knowledgeable sources on a matter of keen public interest.”

The trial is scheduled to last until late July.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Jury seated in South…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Best DC-area food and drink festivals

Love wine, beer or BBQ? Check out these fun festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News