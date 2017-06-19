Jury gets retrial case of man accused in 3 family slayings

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (AP) — Jury deliberations have begun in the retrial of a New York man charged with killing his mother, stepfather and stepbrother in their rural upstate home seven years ago.

Matthew Slocum’s lawyer told a Washington County jury during closing arguments Monday that his girlfriend was to blame for the slayings of 44-year-old Lisa Coon Harrington, her husband, 41-year-old Dan Harrington, and his 44-year-old son, Joshua O’Brien.

But prosecutor Eric Galarneau argued it was Slocum who carried out the shootings, using a shotgun to kill all three as they slept in their home in White Creek on July 13, 2011. Slocum also is accused of setting the house on fire to destroy evidence.

Afterward, Slocum and girlfriend Loretta Colegrove fled to New England, where Slocum was arrested in New Hampshire.