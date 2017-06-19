502

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Jury gets retrial case…

Jury gets retrial case of man accused in 3 family slayings

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 2:08 pm 06/19/2017 02:08pm
Share

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (AP) — Jury deliberations have begun in the retrial of a New York man charged with killing his mother, stepfather and stepbrother in their rural upstate home seven years ago.

Matthew Slocum’s lawyer told a Washington County jury during closing arguments Monday that his girlfriend was to blame for the slayings of 44-year-old Lisa Coon Harrington, her husband, 41-year-old Dan Harrington, and his 44-year-old son, Joshua O’Brien.

But prosecutor Eric Galarneau argued it was Slocum who carried out the shootings, using a shotgun to kill all three as they slept in their home in White Creek on July 13, 2011. Slocum also is accused of setting the house on fire to destroy evidence.

Afterward, Slocum and girlfriend Loretta Colegrove fled to New England, where Slocum was arrested in New Hampshire.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Jury gets retrial case…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Awesome Con 2017

Meticulous face paint, carefully stitched skirts, foam weapons and wigs of every color were on display at Awesome Con in downtown D.C.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News