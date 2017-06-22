502

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Judge won't reduce charges…

Judge won’t reduce charges in New York-New Jersey bomb case

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 10:50 am 06/22/2017 10:50am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says he won’t throw out charges that could result in a mandatory life prison sentence for a man accused of plotting bomb attacks in New Jersey and New York that injured 30 people.

Federal Judge Richard Berman ruled Thursday in the case brought against 29-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahimi.

Berman says there is judicial precedent to keep two explosives charges that defense lawyers wanted taken out of an eight-count indictment.

Rahimi is an Afghanistan-born U.S. citizen who pleaded not guilty to detonating a pipe bomb near a charity run in Seaside Park, New Jersey, and planting two pressure cooker bombs in Manhattan in September.

The Seaside Park bomb didn’t hurt anyone. One of the Manhattan bombs didn’t explode, but the other detonated in the Chelsea neighborhood, causing the injuries.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Judge won't reduce charges…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News