National News

Judge grants new trial for man convicted in 1991 killing

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 12:08 pm 06/08/2017 12:08pm
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a murder conviction against a Connecticut man accused of strangling a woman in 1991 after new DNA tests showed he was not the source of bite marks on her body.

Hartford Superior Court Judge Julia DiCocco Dewey ordered a new trial Thursday for Alfred Swinton. He was ordered released on a promise to return to court later.

Swinton was convicted in 2001 of killing Carla Terry in Hartford based, in part, of the testimony of a dentist who said Swinton’s teeth matched the bite marks. The dentist has recanted his testimony, citing new developments in the understanding of bite mark evidence.

Lawyers with the Innocence Project pushed for the new DNA testing.

Swinton was investigated, but not charged, in four other 1990s killings. He has denied killing anyone.

National News
