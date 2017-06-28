502

Inmate fatally shot, deputy wounded inside Tennessee clinic

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 7:48 pm 06/28/2017 07:48pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say an inmate was killed and an officer wounded after the prisoner attacked one of his escorts inside a Tennessee clinic.

Nashville police told news media that two Robertson County deputies were escorting a prisoner to a medical clinic Wednesday when the inmate, 37-year-old Rodney L. Cole, asked to go to the bathroom. Police spokeswoman Kris Mumford says 36-year-old Deputy Josh Wiley escorted Cole into the bathroom.

Mumford said Wiley’s partner, Deputy Tomishae Jones, heard Wiley call for help and rushed into the bathroom and found Cole stabbing Wiley with a long screwdriver. Jones wasn’t injured.

Police said gunfire followed involving at least two guns, and Cole was killed.

Mumford said it hasn’t been determined where the screwdriver came from or who fired the guns.

The shooting was reported about 1:30 p.m.

