502

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Injured survivor found 2…

Injured survivor found 2 days after fatal Ohio car crash

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 9:15 am 06/20/2017 09:15am
Share

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a seriously injured man was found alive two days after a car crash in a secluded area that killed another man but went unnoticed.

State troopers tell The Chronicle-Telegram (http://bit.ly/2swsXYo ) in Elyria (eh-LEER’-ee-uh) that they’re trying to determine which man was driving when the car veered off Interstate 77 in Tuscarawas County on June 14. It traveled down an embankment, rolled and hit a tree, and couldn’t be seen from the road.

It went unnoticed until Friday, when a resident heard cries for help and found the survivor near the vehicle.

The 25-year-old man was hospitalized in Akron with leg and arm injuries.

A 48-year-old Elyria man who was apparently thrown from the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

___

Information from: The Chronicle-Telegram, http://www.chronicletelegram.com

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Injured survivor found 2…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Monday's storms

Fierce storms, including a tornado, inundated the D.C. region. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News