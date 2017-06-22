502

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Indiana Guard investigates projectile…

Indiana Guard investigates projectile landing outside base

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 12:21 pm 06/22/2017 12:21pm
Share

EDINBURGH, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana National Guard is investigating how a projectile landed near a home outside its Camp Atterbury training base.

Gayland Roach tells the (Franklin) Daily Journal (http://bit.ly/2sFu0VJ ) he was watching TV during the evening of June 10 when he heard a sound like a dynamite explosion, shaking his house. He found a large dent in his satellite dish and an eight-inch silver projectile on the ground near his home of more than 40 years.

Camp Atterbury spokeswoman Capt. Jessica Cates says the projectile appears to be a signal flare. She says an investigator is reviewing who was on the base and how the flare was fired.

Cates says the military will reimburse Roach for any repairs at his home near Edinburgh about 25 miles south of Indianapolis.

___

Information from: Daily Journal, http://www.dailyjournal.net

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Indiana Guard investigates projectile…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News