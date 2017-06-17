502

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Indiana church says van…

Indiana church says van crash injuries not life threatening

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 4:35 pm 06/17/2017 04:35pm
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A central Indiana church says 11 children who were hurt in a van crash are recovering from their injuries.

Trinity Park United Methodist Church in Greenfield said Saturday afternoon that most of the children have been released from the hospital. The rest were expected to be discharged by the end of the day.

While the injuries were non-life threatening, some children suffered broken bones, church officials said.

Greenfield Police Chief Jeff Rasche said Friday that all 11 children were transported to hospitals in Greenfield and Indianapolis. Two adults were also hurt in the crash.

Rasche says the crash involved two other vehicles. Police are conducting an investigation of how the crash happened.

The church is asking for prayers for the children and adults who were injured.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Indiana church says van…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Congressional Baseball Game at Nats Park

A day after a gunman shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others, Democratic and GOP ballplayers took the field at Nats Park for the Congressional Baseball Game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News