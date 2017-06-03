National News

Home » Latest News » National News » In US exile, Kremlin…

In US exile, Kremlin watcher sees Russia draw closer

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 11:28 am 06/03/2017 11:28am
Share

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A Russian journalist-in-exile in Oakland, California, is monitoring and analyzing as her home country is accused of interfering in U.S. politics.

Kseniya Kirillova is a Russian journalist whose work is frequently cited by American analysts of Russia.

She came to the United States in 2014 and has been trying to win asylum. She cites what international press-freedom groups say are numerous unpunished attacks in Russia against journalists who report critically on President Vladimir Putin’s government.

Kirillova says Americans don’t realize Russia still sees the United States as its main enemy.

A former U.S. intelligence official, John Sipher, says Kirollova’s close reporting on alleged Russian activities is adding to the “depth and breadth” of Americans’ knowledge of what their former Cold War rival is up to.

Putin denies interfering in other countries, and denies allegations of alleged Russian interference in last year’s U.S. election.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » In US exile, Kremlin…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Best DC-area food and drink festivals

Love wine, beer or BBQ? Check out these fun festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News