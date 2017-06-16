502

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Hundreds pay tribute to…

Hundreds pay tribute to officer fatally hurt in water rescue

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 3:11 pm 06/16/2017 03:11pm
Share

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Hundreds of law enforcement officers and firefighters have paid tribute to a policeman who suffered fatal injuries while searching for a missing canoeist in Maine.

The memorial honoring Nathan Desjardins on Friday included remarks from his police chief, his father and his brother. The gathering at the Augusta Civic Center exceeded 1,000 people.

The 20-year-old Fryeburg officer suffered a head injury when the boat he was riding in hit a submerged object May 27 during a river rescue on his first day of water rescue training.

The body of the missing canoeist was recovered four days later.

Desjardins, meanwhile, succumbed June 6 to his injuries. The Maine Warden Service says his death was the state’s 85th law enforcement death in the line of duty.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Hundreds pay tribute to…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Congressional Baseball Game at Nats Park

A day after a gunman shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others, Democratic and GOP ballplayers took the field at Nats Park for the Congressional Baseball Game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News