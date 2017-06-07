National News

How a Pulse nightclub survivor learned to forgive the gunman

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 3:17 am 06/07/2017 03:17am
In this Thursday, May 4, 2017, photo, Demetrice Naulings, a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting, looks at a photo of himself with friend Eddie Justice, at his apartment complex, in Orlando, Fla. Justice died during the shooting. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — One Pulse nightclub survivor is so traumatized by memories of the attack that he sleeps with a view of his front door, just in case anybody tries to get in.

Demetrice Naulings escaped, but he lost friend Eddie Justice, who was among the 49 people killed in the gunfire. Dozens more were wounded in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Darkness often takes him back to that moment when gunman Omar Mateen shattered a long evening of drinking and dancing during “Latin night” at the club in Orlando.

Naulings says he learned to forgive the gunman after the attacker’s wife was arrested on charges of aiding him. Naulings says he realized the couple’s son might grow up without either of his parents.

