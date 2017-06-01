National News

Hawaii, parts of Southeast, Southwest face summer fire risk

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 8:34 pm 06/01/2017 08:34pm
FILE--In this Aug. 17, 2016, file photo, embers from a wildfire smolder along Lytle Creek Road near Keenbrook, Calif. Forecasters say Hawaii and pockets of the Southeastern and Southwestern United States could face above-normal danger of significant wildfires this summer. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

DENVER (AP) — Forecasters say Hawaii and pockets of the Southeastern and Southwestern United States could face above-normal danger of significant wildfires this summer.

The National Interagency Fire Center’s summer outlook released Thursday shows the risk on the Big Island of Hawaii is expected to be above normal through September.

Forecasters say western Nevada faces above-normal fire danger from July through September. The risk will be high in inland Southern California in July and in parts of Northern California during August and September.

Southeastern Arizona and western New Mexico could have above-normal risk in June.

Forecasters say fire danger will be below normal through July in the Rocky Mountains and in a large swath of the Eastern U.S. from Texas to the Atlantic. The risk will return to normal in late summer.

