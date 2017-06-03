Funerals held for 2 cousins killed in Mississippi shootings

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — Funeral services were held for two children killed in Mississippi when a man first opened fire at his in-law’s house, ultimately killing eight people at three separate homes.

WLBT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qN3NHr ) services for 11-year-old Austin Edwards and his 18-year-old cousin Jordan Blackwell were held Saturday inside a packed Brookhaven junior high school in Lincoln County. Twin caskets stood at the front of the stage where friends and family recounted how each had touched their lives.

The boys were among eight people killed during a series of shootings last weekend started by a domestic dispute. Willie Cory Godbolt faces one count of capital murder in Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy William Durr’s death and seven counts of first-degree murder. He is jailed without bail.

Aside from Durr, everyone killed was a relative or acquaintance of Godbolt.

