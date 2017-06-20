502

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » France and US agree…

France and US agree on UN resolution welcoming Sahel force

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 6:04 pm 06/20/2017 06:04pm
Share

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — France and the United States say they have reached agreement on a U.N. resolution that welcomes the deployment of a 5,000-strong force from five countries in Africa’s vast Sahel region to fight the growing threat from extremists.

The final draft, obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press, eliminates several provisions that the United States opposed: It now can’t be militarily enforced; it doesn’t authorize the deployment; and it doesn’t ask the U.N. secretary-general to propose options for financing the force.

France’s U.N. Ambassador Francois Delattre told reporters he hopes for a vote Wednesday, calling the draft “a very important step forward since it will be the first resolution ever on this force.”

The U.S. Mission to the United Nations said it was “pleased to have reached agreement with our French friends.”

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » France and US agree…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Monday's storms

Fierce storms, including a tornado, inundated the D.C. region. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News