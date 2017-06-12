800

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Former Kansas City Star…

Former Kansas City Star managing editor, educator Eblen dies

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 1:48 pm 06/12/2017 01:48pm
Share

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas City Star editor and University of Kansas journalism educator Tom Eblen has died. He was 80.

Jean Eblen says her husband died Saturday after a long illness.

Eblen joined the Kansas City Star in 1960 and rose through the ranks, serving as a reporter, copy editor, assistant city editor, city editor and eventually managing editor before serving as editor and general manager of the Fort Scott (Kansas) Tribune.

He later spent more than 15 years as general manager and news adviser to the University of Kansas’ student newspaper before retiring in 2001.

Eblen later served as a Kansas Press Association news consultant, serving as that group’s president in 1988. He was twice elected to the national board of what now is Associated Press Media Editors.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Former Kansas City Star…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

2017 Tony Awards

See photos from red carpet arrivals to the show's biggest moments from the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News