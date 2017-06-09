For sale: $12.7 million Hamptons house, site of 2001 murder

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — A six-bedroom house in New York’s Hamptons that was the site of a high-profile murder in 2001 is on the market for $12.7 million.

Twins Greg and Alexa Ammon put the 7,000-square-foot East Hampton home up for sale this week, after renting it out for several years at a time.

Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2slmamL ) that the house is the site where handyman Daniel Pelosi murdered the siblings’ father, Wall Street financier Ted Ammon.

Pelosi had begun an affair with Ammon’s wife, Generosa Ammon, whom the husband was in the process of divorcing. Pelosi killed Ted Ammon before the divorce was finalized, leaving Generosa to inherit his fortune.

Pelosi was convicted in 2004 and is imprisoned at Attica Correctional Facility in upstate New York. He’s eligible for parole in 2031.

