Florida flooding forces outlet mall to close for 2nd day

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 9:18 am 06/08/2017 09:18am
Nubia Martinez, an employee at the Victoria's Secret store at Sawgrass Mills shopping mall, makes her way through flooded streets as she tried to get home, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla. Flooding in Florida has caused one of the state's largest outlets malls to close for the day. Officials at Sawgrass Mills said in a tweet Wednesday morning that they'll continue to assess the situation throughout the day. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — A major outlet mall in Florida is closed for a second day due to flooding from heavy rainfall.

Officials from Sawgrass Mills mall made the announcement in social media posts Thursday. The mall, located north of Miami, closed Wednesday after heavy rains flooded the massive parking lot, stranding cars.

While rain is in the forecast, the National Weather Service said fewer clouds are expected Thursday, with some sunshine in the morning and scattered storms in the afternoon. There’s also a 70 percent chance of rain in South Florida on Friday with diminishing rain chances over the weekend.

Some areas got up to 11 inches (28 centimeters) of rain between Monday and Wednesday. The weather service said 7.3 inches (18 centimeters) fell in Sunrise, where Sawgrass Mills is located.

National News