Florida flooding forces outlet mall to close for 2nd day

MIAMI (AP) — A major outlet mall in Florida is closed for a second day due to flooding from heavy rainfall.

Officials from Sawgrass Mills mall made the announcement in social media posts Thursday. The mall, located north of Miami, closed Wednesday after heavy rains flooded the massive parking lot, stranding cars.

While rain is in the forecast, the National Weather Service said fewer clouds are expected Thursday, with some sunshine in the morning and scattered storms in the afternoon. There’s also a 70 percent chance of rain in South Florida on Friday with diminishing rain chances over the weekend.

Some areas got up to 11 inches (28 centimeters) of rain between Monday and Wednesday. The weather service said 7.3 inches (18 centimeters) fell in Sunrise, where Sawgrass Mills is located.